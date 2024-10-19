Minneapolis

Man dies after party escalates to gunfire in north Minneapolis

Investigators arrested a man at the scene, but his role in the shooting remained unclear.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2024 at 4:47PM

A man is dead and police are searching for suspects following a shooting early Saturday in north Minneapolis.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue N. They found a man with life-threatening wounds and gave him aid until emergency personnel arrived to help.

Despite those efforts, the man died at the scene. His name and the cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in coming days.

Investigators believe the shooting happened when a fight at a nearby party escalated, spilling onto the street before gunfire rang out.

“Today, tragically, another family has been ripped apart by gun violence,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “Our investigators are committed to solving this crime and giving a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves.”

One man was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct, but investigators were still looking into whether he played a role in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Minneapolis police.

about the writer

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More
Minneapolis

New Brighton motorcyclist dies in Minneapolis freeway crash

Authorities said the 61-year-old victim rear-ended a car merging onto Interstate 35W from the shoulder.

Twin Cities

University of Minnesota confronts growing backlog of building repairs

card image
Minneapolis

Man dies after party escalates to gunfire in north Minneapolis