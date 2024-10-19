A man is dead and police are searching for suspects following a shooting early Saturday in north Minneapolis.
Man dies after party escalates to gunfire in north Minneapolis
Investigators arrested a man at the scene, but his role in the shooting remained unclear.
According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation just before 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of 26th Avenue N. They found a man with life-threatening wounds and gave him aid until emergency personnel arrived to help.
Despite those efforts, the man died at the scene. His name and the cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in coming days.
Investigators believe the shooting happened when a fight at a nearby party escalated, spilling onto the street before gunfire rang out.
“Today, tragically, another family has been ripped apart by gun violence,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement. “Our investigators are committed to solving this crime and giving a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves.”
One man was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct, but investigators were still looking into whether he played a role in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Minneapolis police.
