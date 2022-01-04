MILWAUKEE — A man died after he jumped out of an apartment window, ran onto the frozen Milwaukee River and fell through the ice, authorities said.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the city's fire department got a call Monday morning of someone in the river on the city's lower east side.
First responders pulled 31-year-old Jeffrey Bishop from the water. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
According to a medical examiner report, a neighbor saw Bishop break his second-floor apartment window and jump out of it. The apartment is less than half-a-mile from the river.
The report said Bishop suffered from mental health issues.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Alleged shoplifter at St. Paul liquor store fatally shoots patron, charges say
The victim lost control of his gun as the two tussled outside the store, charges say.
Search warrant: Sheriff Hutchinson told deputies at crash scene that someone else was driving
The sheriff, who has pleaded guilty to drunken driving, at one point said a cab driver was behind the wheel, according to the filing.
Local
Republicans propose incentives for police recruits
Wisconsin Republicans introduced a package of bills Tuesday designed to bolster police recruiting with lucrative financial incentives, after officer applications dwindled following George Floyd's death and the national debate over police brutality and racism.
Nation
COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron
The explosive increase in U.S. coronavirus case counts is raising alarm, but some experts believe the focus should instead be on COVID-19 hospital admissions. And those aren't climbing as fast.
Nation
Family stranded in Virginia: 'It's not getting any better'
By 1 p.m. Tuesday, morale was plummeting for Jennifer Travis, her husband and their 12-year-old daughter.