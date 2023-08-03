DULUTH — A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a squad car from the Bayfield Police Department just north of the Wisconsin city on Wednesday night.
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Department responded to the call at 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 13 and West Bresette Hill Road. The man died at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. The victim and police officer have not yet been named.
The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are conducting the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Politics
Past shows potential 2024 Phillips presidential run would likely end in defeat
Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips hasn't officially launched a presidential primary bid, but he confirmed he's being urged to consider one.
Duluth
Man dies after getting hit by squad car near Bayfield, Wis.
The victim and police officer have not been named.
Local
Want to get high at the Minnesota State Fair? Better stick to the Ferris wheel.
Fair officials are prohibiting the use of marijuana during the annual event, which starts August 24.
Local
BCA names troopers involved in fatal shooting on I-94 in Minneapolis
Ricky Cobb II died after being shot about 2 a.m. Monday on I-94 near 42nd Avenue N. following a traffic stop.
West Metro
Bloomington offers more subsidies to German tech company
The company, SICK, is building a new office and moving staff from elsewhere in Bloomington, with the help of more than $12 million in city subsidies.