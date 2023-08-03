DULUTH — A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a squad car from the Bayfield Police Department just north of the Wisconsin city on Wednesday night.

The Bayfield County Sheriff's Department responded to the call at 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 13 and West Bresette Hill Road. The man died at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. The victim and police officer have not yet been named.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are conducting the investigation.