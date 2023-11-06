Firefighters responding Monday morning to a fifth-floor apartment unit fire arrived to find a man on the pavement outside the building who fell to his death "from a significant height," officials said.

The small fire broke out around 7:50 a.m. at Pathways on the Park at 170 Ruth Street and was extinguished by sprinklers by the time firefighters showed up, said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso.

The firefighters found the man "on the ground with traumatic injuries consistent with a fall from a significant height," Mokosso said.

Emergency medical personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Mokosso.

The deputy chief did not say whether the man fell specifically from the unit where the fire broke out. Officials have yet to release his identity.

Mokosso did say that "preliminary investigation does not show evidence or signs of this incident being ruled a fire fatality."

Mokosso did not address where in the apartment the fire originated or how it may have started.