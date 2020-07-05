AVON, Minn. — Authorities reported that a man died on Sunday morning after he drowned in Middle Spunk Lake near Avon.

The 20-year-old man went missing in a swimming area at the lake on Saturday afternoon. A rescue diver located the man, and he was flown to St. Cloud Hospital. But he died early Sunday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office reported the man was from Chicago and came to Minnesota to visit family members.