AVON, Minn. — Authorities reported that a man died on Sunday morning after he drowned in Middle Spunk Lake near Avon.
The 20-year-old man went missing in a swimming area at the lake on Saturday afternoon. A rescue diver located the man, and he was flown to St. Cloud Hospital. But he died early Sunday morning.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office reported the man was from Chicago and came to Minnesota to visit family members.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Dakota County forming partnership to expand COVID-19 testing for vulnerable adults
The county effort will focus on those in group homes and adult foster care rather than just facilities for senior citizens.
Local
Chicago man drowns after being submerged in Stearns County lake
A Chicago man drowned early Sunday in a central Minnesota lake, authorities said. Steven A. Boose, 20, died about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at St. Cloud…
Local
Woman shot to death in southeastern Minnesota; state BCA investigating
A woman was shot to death late Saturday in southeastern Minnesota, authorities said Sunday.The Wabasha County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about 10:50 p.m.…
Local
2-vehicle crash near Lake Mille Lacs leaves Onamia woman dead, another badly hurt
A two-vehicle crash near Lake Mille Lacs killed a woman in one vehicle and left the driver critically injured, authorities said Sunday.The collision occurred about…
Local
Searchers believe they have found body of man who fell from pontoon into lake near Alexandria
Authorities believe they have found the body of a man who fell from a pontoon after dark late Friday in western Minnesota.The man went into…