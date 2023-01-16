BERLIN — German police said Monday that a man has died after crashing a car into Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.
Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the dark-colored sedan between two pillars of the capital's popular sightseeing spot.
Poland's consul in Berlin, Marcin Krol, tweeted that he could confirm that the "driver of the Mercedes that hit the Brandenburg Gate yesterday at 23:30 was a Polish citizen. The car was also registered in Poland."
Police said initial information indicated that other people weren't harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.
Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
The death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 40, authorities said Monday, as Western analysts pointed to indications the Kremlin was preparing for a drawn-out war in Ukraine after almost 11 months of fighting.
Business
Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper
Belarus on Monday opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority, the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.
Business
Last activists leave hamlet at heart of German coal protest
The last two climate activists holed up beneath a German village due to be destroyed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine left the site on Monday.
Business
UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge
British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government's plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.
World
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.