A man driving on a northern Minnesota highway died Wednesday when his vehicle left the road, entered a ditch and struck a tree.

The State Patrol identified the driver as Thomas Kleman, 65, of Remer, Minn.

Klemen was traveling north on Hwy. 6 near mile post 53 in Remer Township in Cass County when his 2005 GMC Sierra veered off the road about 7:55 a.m., the patrol said.

He died at the scene, the patrol said.

Kleman, the vehicle's lone occupant, was wearing a seat belt. It was unknown if alcohol was a factor, the patrol said.

The fatality marked the state's 382nd of the year. That compares with 348 at this time last year and 364 for all of 2019.

