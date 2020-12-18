A man driving on a northern Minnesota highway died Wednesday when his vehicle left the road, entered a ditch and struck a tree.
The State Patrol identified the driver as Thomas Kleman, 65, of Remer, Minn.
Klemen was traveling north on Hwy. 6 near mile post 53 in Remer Township in Cass County when his 2005 GMC Sierra veered off the road about 7:55 a.m., the patrol said.
He died at the scene, the patrol said.
Kleman, the vehicle's lone occupant, was wearing a seat belt. It was unknown if alcohol was a factor, the patrol said.
The fatality marked the state's 382nd of the year. That compares with 348 at this time last year and 364 for all of 2019.
Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768
