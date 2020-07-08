MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old man died Tuesday in a head-on crash with a Milwaukee squad car, police said.
The man's vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and collided with the marked Milwaukee Police Department squad car, police said. The Milwaukee man had to be extricated from his vehicle and died of his injuries.
A 25-year-old Milwaukee woman who was his passenger was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The squad car was driven by a 54-year-old officer who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He is a 17-year veteran of the force.
The crash is under investigation.
