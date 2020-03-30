An 86-year-old man burning brush on property in western Wisconsin caught himself on fire and died, authorities said Sunday.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon in the Town of Hale, about 25 south of Eau Claire, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was identified as Richard Morchinek, of nearby Whitehall.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

Morchinek started the brush and the flames set his clothes on fire. The flames then made it to a barn, which also caught fire.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died.