A man has died after a fatal car crash in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle crash at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North about 12:30 a.m. and found two vehicles had been involved in the incident, a Minneapolis Police Department news release said.

The driver of the first vehicle, who had likely been driving southbound on Lyndale and entered the intersection at a high speed, was taken to North Memorial with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The second car's driver was hit by the first car. That driver died at the scene.

Police haven't made any arrests. Authorities are investigating the incident.

The deceased man's identity has not been released.