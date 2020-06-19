FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A 37-year-old man has died after being pulled from the Fond du Lac River, authorities said.
Crews were called to the river just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said the man was trying to swim across when he was swept under.
A bystander jumped in to try and help the man but turned around due to the current.
Dive teams were in the water seven minutes after the call, searching for the man, WLUK-TV reported. Just before 7 p.m., the man was recovered in critical condition and taken to a hospital. But he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The name of the victim was not immediately released. Police are investigating.
