A 73-year-old man who was among eight people injured five days ago in a three-vehicle crash west of the Twin Cities has died, authorities said Thursday.

Jerome V. Karg, of Brownton, Minn., died Wednesday at HCMC after being involved in the wreck on Aug. 13 on Hwy. 7 just east of Hutchinson, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

According to the State Patrol:

A van occupied by five people was making a left-hand turn onto Omega Avenue about 1:35 p.m., when Karg's pickup truck struck the van from behind.

Karg's vehicle then went into westbound Hwy. 7 and hit a westbound pickup truck occupied by two people.

The occupants of the van and the westbound pickup survived their injuries.

Karg died Wednesday. The patrol said he did not have on a seat belt.

