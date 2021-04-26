A man who crashed his motorcycle in Carver County early this month has died three weeks later, authorities said.
Kevin M. McGowan, 58, of Circle Pines, died Friday at HCMC from injuries he suffered on early in the evening on April 2 while riding north of Belle Plaine on County Road 40 and Hwy. 25, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
McGowan was heading west when he left the road and hit some trees, Sheriff Jason Kamerud said Monday. McGowan had on a helmet, the sheriff said.
The road was dry, and there was no evidence that McGowan was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Kamerud said.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
