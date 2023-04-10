Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A man shot and paralyzed during a robbery in Duluth more than 23 years ago is now the second person to have died from the encounter, officials said.

David A. Voegeli, 43, died on March 29 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale of complications from being shot in the chest on Feb. 22, 2000, in his apartment in the 200 block of E. 4th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

Voegeli, whose spine was severed from the gunfire, was living in Crystal at the time of his death.

Darryl Andre Harris, now 44, is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and related charges in connection with wounding Voegeli and David Greenwood, 19, who died that day.

Harris, who moved to Duluth from Chicago about six months before the shooting, claimed that one of his victims drew a gun on him and that a third man beat him with a broomstick during a drug deal.

However, four people who witnessed the shootings testified that Harris had the only gun and forced them to the floor, saying he wanted their money, drugs and jewelry.

Harris was arrested later that week in an apartment on 21st Avenue W. after a standoff with police that stretched from the previous night into the next morning until officers fired tear gas into the residence and located Harris hiding under a mattress, according to court records.