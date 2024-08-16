Man didn't know woman he fatally shot in restaurant drive-thru before killing himself, police say

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the northeastern Ohio town, which is a suburb of Akron. Witnesses said Megan Keleman, 25, of Stow, pulled in front of Jason Williams, 53, of Cuyahoga Falls, to get in the drive-thru line. Williams then blew his horn and struck the rear of Keleman's vehicle, and she asked the restaurant workers to call police.