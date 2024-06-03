BUCHAREST, Romania — A foreign citizen was detained in Romania's capital on Monday after allegedly attacking the entrance of the Israeli Embassy with a Molotov cocktail, causing a small fire but no casualties, local media and police reported.

A 34-year-old man was apprehended by antiterrorism officers from the Romanian Intelligence Service before police arrived at the scene, police in Bucharest said, adding that the suspect allegedly also tried to set himself on fire.

Local media reported that the suspect is a Syrian national. A police spokesperson told local news channel Digi24 that the incident was motivated by personal grievances and not by the international context of Israel's ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Police said that investigations are underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.