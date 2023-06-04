A Vermillion man is dead after crashing his motorcycle just after midnight Sunday in the township.
The 38-year-old man was a Vermillion resident. His name has not yet been released.
According to Sgt. Matt Schuster of the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, the motorcyclist was driving around a curve in a road in Vermillion, but ran off the road into a field.
The man was declared dead at the scene of the crash, Schuster said.
No one else was hurt. The motorcyclist did not have a passenger, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Man dead in Vermillion motorcycle crash
Vermillion man, 38, died on a township road
St. Paul
Stabbing in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday night in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, and a suspect is in custody, police said.Officers received a report…
Local
Medcalf: Savage's removal of basketball hoops from park to fight crime is cruel and deprives youth
The decision follows two recent shootings in six weeks at River Bend Park.
Local
An MRI capable of house calls? University of Minnesota testing concept
"Radical" shift in thinking about magnetic fields for diagnostic imaging produces portable, but still experimental, scanner.
Minneapolis
North Minneapolis businesses concerned about Blue Line LRT
Some worry the line will displace residents and businesses, like Rondo in the 1960s. Others are more optimistic.