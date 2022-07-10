A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in south Minneapolis, police said.

Police said they responded to a report of gunshots about 1:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of S. Cedar Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot. The injured man, in his early 20s, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis but died at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.