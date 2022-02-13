Authorities on Sunday identified the 34-year-old man who was fatally shot during what the Meeker County Sheriff's Office said was an "exchange of gunfire" with an Eden Valley, Minn., police officer after a brief Saturday-morning chase.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office said Stephen Christ Poissant of Brainerd died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension news release.

Poissant had fled west from Eden Valley on Hwy. 55 just after 2 a.m. Saturday when an officer attempted to stop him for a traffic offense, the Sheriff's Office said.

About a mile west of Eden Valley, the Sheriff's Office said, Poissant's vehicle went into a ditch, at which point he got out of the car and an exchange of gunfire followed. The officer attempted lifesaving measures and emergency medical services responded, but Poissant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BCA identified the officer as Evan Borscheid, who has been in law enforcement for five years. During the exchange of gunfire, the BCA said, Borscheid discharged his firearm and the bullet grazed Poissant's knee. Borscheid was not injured and is on standard administrative leave.

The incident, which the BCA said began as an attempted traffic stop for speeding and a headlight violation, was captured on a squad camera video. A handgun was recovered at the scene, the bureau said.

The BCA is investigating Borscheid's use of force.