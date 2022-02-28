Minneapolis police are investigating a domestic stabbing that left a man dead and a female relative wounded in north Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood Sunday.

While responding to the report of a stabbing near the 3100 block of Oliver Avenue N. at 5:37 p.m., police found the woman with a noncritical stab wound and received another report of another stabbing victim near the 3000 block of Penn Avenue N. There, officers found the man and performed CPR, a news release said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, where the man later died. Their identities have not been released.

"Investigators are working to determine what transpired and how each individual was wounded," the release said.

The man's death marks the 11th homicide of the year, according to the Star Tribune's database.