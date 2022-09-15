Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man cutting trees on a farm near Olivia, Minn., was hit by a falling branch and killed, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on property roughly 5 miles southwest of Olivia in Henryville Township, the Renville County Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the man as Blair Anderson, 69, of nearby Fairfax.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene in the 7000 block of 320th Street and provided immediate aid to Anderson, but he died from his injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.