Metro Transit police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon at a St. Paul bus stop that left one man critically injured.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound around 3:30 p.m. at a bus shelter near the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Spruce Tree Drive. The victim was transported in critical condition to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
Politics Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota Democrats rally support for Kamala Harris ahead of Trump-Vance event in St. Cloud
The state's top Democratic leaders spoke at the St. Paul rally in support of Harris' candidacy.
Politics
Donald Trump, JD Vance go after Harris for capacity crowd at first joint rally in Minnesota
More than 8,000 supporters packed the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center; hundreds more didn't get in.
Local
Man critically injured in St. Paul bus stop shooting
The shooting occurred at a busy intersection in the Midway district.
Local
Suspect arrested, man critically injured in shooting during carjacking in Minneapolis
A suspect was arrested in St. Paul.
Local
Two injured in shooting incident at Brooklyn Park sports park
Shooter may not have been targeting anyone, but caused panic among as many as 300 youths.