ROCHESTER, Wis. — A man in Racine County could face nearly 200 charges of sexually assaulting an unconscious person and other counts.

Sheriff's officials are recommending charges that also include possessing child pornography, invasion of privacy and representations depicting nudity.

The 46-year-old Rochester man was arrested after the Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of a sexual assault on Feb. 28. The woman told investigators she found numerous videos on a laptop of her being sexually assault by the man with whom she was acquainted.

The woman said she had no recollection of the assaults and said she believed she was drugged, the Journal Times reported.

Authorities said that when they examined the computer they found the assaults reported by the woman, an assault to an additional adult victim, an assault of a juvenile and several videos of individuals showering or using the restroom.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and could include additional charges from out of state.