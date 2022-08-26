A 31-year-old man convicted of possessing child pornography has escaped from custody of the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center during an outing in Mankato, officials said.

Jesse N. Rowland, 31, was on a supervised group community outing Thursday afternoon at the River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams Street and has not been seen since 2 p.m., according to Mankato police.

"Rowland is a court-committed patient at [the treatment center] and is mentally ill and dangerous," a statement from police read.

Rowland was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and glasses with a darker frame. He has brown hair in the photo provided to police, however, it was blond as of Thursday.

Police are cautioning the public to not approach Rowland and should call 911 if he spotted.

Rowland, of Moorhead, was convicted in December 2020 in Clay County District Court of five counts of possessing child pornography. The charges said he possessed more than 22,000 computer files of suspected child pornography involving children as young as 4 years old.

His sentence included participating in all programs and treatments at the security hospital.

The treatment center is operated by the state Department of Human Services and is the state's largest psychiatric facility. It's also home to the state sex offender treatment program.