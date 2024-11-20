ATHENS, Ga. — Man convicted in killing of Georgia student Laken Riley sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Man convicted in killing of Georgia student Laken Riley sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole
Man convicted in killing of Georgia student Laken Riley sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 6:42PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary
Trump says former NFL player, White House aide Scott Turner is his nominee for housing and urban development secretary.