A man fell to his death after climbing 25 feet up a tree in northern Minnesota, officials said Friday.
The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during a July 4th celebration near the shore of Gun Lake in Aitkin County, the Sheriff's Office said.
Officials identified the victim as 27-year-old Henry M. Cannon of Red Wing.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
Cannon, who was in a yard with friends, was climbing a large white pine tree when a branch about 2 inches in diameter broke. He fell to the ground, sustaining numerous internal injuries.
Cannon was transported unconscious by ambulance to Riverwood Hospital in Aitkin, where he was pronounced dead.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man climbs up tree, branch breaks and he falls to his death during July 4 celebration in Aitkin County
Officials identified the victim as 27-year-old Henry M. Cannon of Red Wing.
St. Paul
St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland addresses charges he assaulted girlfriend
The allegations cost Justin Sutherland, a St. Paul chef with a prolific TV career, his partnership on an annual fall barbecue festival in the Twin Cities.
Minneapolis
July 4th disturbances result in 30 Dinkytown arrests but fewer Minneapolis melees, no gun violence
Young adults aimed fireworks and rockets at police, civilians and their vehicles. Unlike previous years, no one was seriously injured.
Local
Drownings have increased in Minnesota. Here's how to swim safely.
Keep an eye on the kids, wear life jackets and swim with a buddy.
Local
The Dar-Ja stands out sailing the St. Croix River. This is its story.
The Dar-Ja was built to sail around the world, but the Lown family has kept it local for more than 70 years.