LONDON — Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history, giving Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Gundogan, who had taken the kickoff, latched onto a long ball forward by goalkeeper Stefan Ortega that was flicked on by Erling Haaland. The Germany midfielder then sent a dipping volley from the edge of the area past United goalkeeper David De Gea.

The BBC, which is broadcasting the game in Britain, timed the goal at 12.91 seconds.

The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

It is the 142nd FA Cup final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports