Sports

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots as angry Villa misses out

Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured the remaining Champions League spots on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season.

The Associated Press
May 25, 2025 at 5:13PM

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured the remaining Champions League spots on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the big losers on Sunday - missing out in the race for the top five.

Villa was left with a sense of injustice after having a goal ruled out against Manchester United just moments before going behind and eventually losing 2-0 at Old Trafford.

A draw would have been enough for Unai Emery's team on a day when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Everton.

Chelsea beat Forest 1-0 to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

City ended the season in third place with a 2-0 win against Fulham. Arsenal was second behind champion Liverpool.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

JAMES ROBSON

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

The Indianapolis 500 is starting, but after a rain delay, can Larson complete 'the double?'

Roger Penske has delivered the command for drivers to start their engines at the Indianapolis 500 after a 42-minute delay for rain — a pause that has Kyle Larson's attempt to complete ''the double'' and race 1,100-miles in one day in jeopardy.

Sports

Indianapolis 500 fans double up with split loyalties to Pacers, race day traditions

Sports

French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal is celebrated at the tournament he won a record 14 times