Man charged with trying to kidnap a child from a school in Buffalo, New York

U.S. stocks ended a choppy day higher after the Federal Reserve left its main interest rate alone, as was widely expected, but also warned about rising risks for the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday. The index is coming off a two-day losing streak that had snapped its nine-day winning run. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank has time to wait before making any potential moves on rates, but he warned that sustained tariffs could both weaken the economy and trigger higher inflation.