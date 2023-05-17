A 76-year-old man has been charged with stealing a pair of ruby red slippers from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids — the ones that the actress wore in "The Wizard of Oz" — and remained missing until they were recovered 13 years later.

Terry J. Martin, who lives about 12 miles south of the museum named for the hometown girl, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Minnesota on a charge of theft of major artwork in connection with breaking in overnight in 2005 and taking the size 5 ½ slippers that were on loan to the museum at the time from a Hollywood memorabilia collector.

The one-page indictment offered no clues about how the theft was carried out or how the FBI determined that Martin was responsible.

Reached by phone Wednesday at his home, Martin told the Star Tribune, "I gotta go on trial. I don't want to talk to you."

At the time of theft, the slippers were insured for $1 million, but current fair market appraisal values the slippers at $3.5 million, the U.S. Attorney's Office in North Dakota said in a statement announcing the indictment.

The case is being handled by federal prosecutors in North Dakota. A spokeswoman for the the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said recusal was necessary for a reason she did not disclose.

These slippers were among several pair donned by Garland in the 1939 classic and among only four known surviving pair from the movie production that launched Garland's meteoric fame.

They were found during a sting operation in Minneapolis, about a year after Grand Rapids police fielded a tip that proved more fruitful than past rumors of the slippers being tossed in a flooded iron ore pit or turning up at a roadside diner in Missouri.

Garland, born Frances Gumm, lived in Grand Rapids until she was 4½, when her family moved to Los Angeles. She died in 1969.