A 62-year-old man has been accused of violating a harassment restraining order by stalking a radio personality at the same Twin Cities FM station where another DJ who endured his troubling attention worked.

Patrick Henry Kelly of Minneapolis faces two felony cases of violating a harassment restraining order after he twice visited the St. Paul home of Jade Tittle, music director and midday host on 89.3 The Current, in October.

Kelly, who is due in Ramsey County District Court on Jan. 25, remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $5,000 bail. Court records did not list an attorney for him.

Minnesota Public Radio said in a statement that it was "pleased to hear that the authorities are investigating this matter, and we will wait for the legal process to play out."

In December 2015, Kelly was sentenced to five years of probation and nine months in the workhouse after pleading guilty to stalking and terroristic threats for his behavior toward DJ Mary Lucia beginning in the summer of 2014.

Lucia also obtained a harassment restraining order against Kelly prohibiting him from being within two city blocks of her and having any direct contact, including social media. However, Kelly repeatedly violated the order and left unwanted items on her door.

According to the charges involving the latest incidents:

Tittle secured the restraining order after Kelly started sending flowers to her home and workplace in St. Paul. Kelly also sent her a "burner" cellphone, so she could call him without detection.

"Kelly had been fixated on her for months," one of the criminal complaints read.

On Oct. 13, Tittle told police that she and her husband saw Kelly circling their block in a vehicle that night. Her husband tried to follow Kelly but lost sight of him.

Home surveillance video showed that Kelly rang her doorbell that same day while holding something in one of his hands.

A day earlier, Tittle's husband said, Kelly had sent her flowers with the message, "Dear Jade — Don't go changin'. Love, Patrick."

On Oct. 22, private security at Tittle's home reported seeing Kelly drive by the residence.