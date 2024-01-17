Authorities have charged a 20-year-old for a shooting in downtown St. Paul this week that critically injured the victim.

Prosecutors charged William Maki with assault and ineligible possession of a firearm and ammunition Wednesday, days after Maki allegedly shot a man in the abdomen near the Green Line's Central Station.

Results of his first court appearance Wednesday morning have not been released.

According to charging documents, officers responded to area around 46 5th St. E. just after 4 p.m. for reports of a man who was shot. They found the 37-year-old victim on the ground with a gunshot wound near his belly button. The man was conscious, but told officers that he did not know who shot him.

He was transported to Regions Hospital in critical condition to await surgery, but his status was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators canvassed the crime scene and found a silver 9mm bullet casing and two witnesses to the shooting.

One witness identified herself as the victim's girlfriend. She said the two of them had just exited the train and begun crossing the street when her boyfriend was shot. She said the shooter was 6 feet away when he pulled the trigger, adding that he ran away afterward. They knew the shooter as "Will," and the man who was shot said Will always rode the train.

The victim and his girlfriend identified a woman who was with Will at the time as a resident of the Press House apartments nearby.

Surveillance footage showed the shooter walk into those apartments with two women while wearing a face mask, puffy winter coat, dark pants and a dark sweatshirt and pair of shoes with a light emblem on them. They were gone from the building for around 10 minutes.

Police searched the apartment and arrested Maki and the two women. Maki was covered in black hairs, telling officers that he had just cut his hair. Police searched through the apartment and found a 9mm handgun, black hair on the bathroom floor and clothing that matched those worn by the alleged shooter.

Maki said he had seen the victim around, but denied leaving the apartment with the two women. The man allegedly shot by Maki identified him in a photo lineup as the person who shot him.

Maki's criminal history includes an Anoka County conviction last October for firing a BB gun at an occupied car. The pellet shattered that vehicle's window and showered the occupants with glass. Two warrants for Maki's arrest were issued after he failed to appear at his Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 sentencing hearings.

Despite the incident, a Star Tribune analysis found that violent crime ebbed in St. Paul last year. Officials recorded 32 homicides — an improvement compared to the record 40 homicides reported in 2022 — and crimes in every major category declined.

A shooting at a New Year's gathering this year killed 23-year-old Abdifatah Abdillahi, marking the city's first homicide for 2024.

No arrests have been announced in that case.