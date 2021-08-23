A Minneapolis man was charged Monday with murder for fatally shooting a woman and dumping her body in an alley last month.

Emmett M. Nelson, 47, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with one count each of intentional second-degree murder and ineligible possession of a firearm.

Nelson is accused of killing Tiffany M. Walker, 29, who did not have a permanent address.

According to the criminal complaint: Two garbage haulers called police to the alley in the 3600 block of Knox Avenue N. about 7:23 a.m. on Aug. 11. Police found Walker's body. She had a bullet hole above her right eye and another by her left ear. Neighbors told police they heard a car and a gunshot between 3 and 4 a.m.

A woman reporting Nelson for an alleged sexual assault five days later told medical staff that he had allegedly told the associate she met him through that he had killed Walker. She also reported seeing brown spots on carpet in his home that he tried to clean.

The woman's associate told police they were with Nelson sometime after the shooting and Nelson confessed to the shooting and drove them by the scene. They told police Nelson said he was going to "get into it" with some men when Walker walked by and said something to him that caused him to blackout and shoot her, the charges said.

Nelson put Walker in his car, drove for 15 minutes, dumped her in an alley and shot her a second time in the head to ensure she was dead, according to the complaint.

The charges did not specify the nature of their apparent exchange.

Surveillance footage showed Walker chasing after Nelson's car the morning she was killed and Nelson's car driving through the alley, turning its lights off, stopping and then leaving.

A search of Nelson's home found a carpet vac, a bottle of bleach and spots of a blood-like substance on the carpet. Clothes with a blood-like substance were also recovered, charges said. DNA testing is pending.

Nelson allegedly told police he had gotten rid of his car before the shooting and then said he had it until after the shooting, but that his girlfriend could have had it when Walker was killed.

Nelson, who is not allowed to possess firearms because of a 2006 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, is in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

