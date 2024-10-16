Man charged with rapes in Utah says he changed his names due to threats

Rossi's comments came as his lawyers unsuccessfully tried to convince Pullan that Rossi was not a flight risk and that his bail should be lowered so he could be released from jail while facing prosecution. He is charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman in Orem, Utah in 2008. The rape kit in the case was not tested until 2017 because of a backlog of untested DNA kits at the Utah State Crime Lab.