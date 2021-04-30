A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of Abdifatah H. Mohamed at a furniture store in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Mohamed was helping out the owner of the store, his friend Hassan Shire, on Tuesday night when he was shot six times by Marlow Ramsey Carson, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court.

Carson is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

Carson told police he had an "extremely bad day," according to the complaint.

"I wasn't trying to hurt nobody," he continued, adding that he would take back his action if he had the chance.

Officers responding to the scene at 409 S. Cedar Av. found Mohamed lying on the floor behind the counter of the business. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

According to the charges, Carson entered the shop, pointed a handgun at Shire and demanded that he put his hands up and give him money. Shire complied and told Carson he could take whatever he wanted.

Mohamed, who was behind the counter, tried to lock an inner door so Carson could not come behind the counter, according to the complaint. When Carson saw Mohamed trying to lock the door he shot him.

He then fled in a vehicle.

Officers were able to use surveillance cameras to find the license plate of the vehicle.

Shortly after the shooting, Carson was pictured on Facebook Live in the vehicle holding and pointing a black gun at the camera.

Officers arrested Carson during a traffic stop Wednesday.

He was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2010, according to court records.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759