Murder charges were filed Tuesday against a 24-year-old man in the fatal shooting late Friday during a roadside argument on West River Parkway in Minneapolis.

Dhaha Hayi Hassan, of New Brighton, faces two counts of second-degree murder and a felony firearm charge for possessing a gun without a serial number. He stands accused of shooting Randy John Burris Sr., 34, before calling authorities shortly before midnight to report he had shot someone.

The men got into an argument after Hassan was driving the wrong way on a one-way ramp near the Franklin Avenue bridge.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court:

Officers found Burris lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Burris, who was able to speak before he soon died at the scene, "pointed in the direction of an individual later identified as Hassan" when asked who shot him. Hassan was arrested and an officer found in his waistband a Polymer 80 handgun, which do not have serial numbers.

Witnesses told officers that Hassan's Camry was driving the wrong way and blocking traffic on the road, which is narrow and allows only one vehicle to pass.

Burris, who was wearing a neck brace due to a recent injury to his vertebrae, exited his vehicle and advised Hassan that he needed to reverse. When Hassan refused to reverse, the men began to argue.

An eyewitness approached Hassan's vehicle and all three began to argue. Hassan tried to open his door and step out, but Burris pushed the door shut. Hassan then fired his handgun, striking Burris four times. He died shortly after officers and EMS arrived on scene.

Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Hassan's car and believe he was impaired. At the police station, Hassan said that he had been working earlier in the night and that before driving home, he had consumed marijuana.

As he was driving, he said, he came across an unknown individual who was looking for someone and he joined the search. He admitted to driving the wrong way.

Hassan claimed that Burris was acting aggressively toward him and he had his gun placed on his lap. He said he chambered a round at some point after Burris got out of his car. Hassan said that he pulled the trigger and never saw Burris with a weapon.

He also admitted that he is CPR certified but didn't attempt to help Burris.

According to Burris' obituary, an overnight wake for him was held Tuesday in Cass Lake. He leaves behind a son.

"Randy was a great, caring, and loving father, he wanted to take his son with him everywhere. Randy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him," the obituary read.

Hassan remains jailed without bail ahead of his first court appearance Wednesday.