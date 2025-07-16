Man charged with killing Minnesota lawmaker plans to plead not guilty

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man plans to plead not guilty to charges he killed the top Democratic leader in the state House and her husband after wounding another lawmaker and his wife, his attorney said.
Vance Boelter, 57, is due in federal court for his arraignment on Sept. 12 under an order issued late Tuesday, hours after a grand jury indicted him on six counts of murder, stalking and firearms violations. The murder charges could carry the federal death penalty.
At a news conference Tuesday, prosecutors released a rambling handwritten letter they say Boelter wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel in which he confessed to the June 14 shootings of Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. However, the letter doesn't make clear why he targeted the couples.
Boelter's federal defender, Manny Atwal, said in an email that the weighty charges do not come as a surprise.
''The indictment starts the process of receiving discovery which will allow me to evaluate the case,'' Atwal said Tuesday. She did not immediately comment Wednesday on any possible defense strategies.
At his last court appearance, Boelter said he was ''looking forward to the facts about the 14th coming out.''
While the scheduling order set a trial date of Nov. 3, Atwal said it was ''very unlikely'' to happen so soon.
Investigators have already gathered a huge amount of evidence that both sides will need time to evaluate. The scheduling order acknowledges that both sides may find grounds for seeking extensions. And the potential for a death sentence adds yet another level of complexity.