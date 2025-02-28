A man fatally stabbed his wife earlier this week in their St. Paul home, where she was discovered by police mortally wounded with a baby nearby, according to a murder charge filed Friday.
Man charged with fatally stabbing wife in St. Paul; city’s first homicide of the year
Police arrived and found the wounded woman in the basement and a baby nearby, according to the criminal complaint.
Kedu Husen Buseri, 34, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the attack Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Central Avenue W.
Buseri, who was arrested at the scene, remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail ahead of a court appearance March 6. Court records do not yet list an attorney for him.
Officials identified the victim as Sefiya Churiso Datu, 29, of St. Paul.
According to the criminal complaint:
Buseri called 911 about 3:15 p.m. and said “someone died … someone killed his wife,” then hung up.
Officers arrived and saw Buseri with blood on both hands and one of them with a small cut. There also was blood elsewhere on him.
Asked about the blood, he explained, “She cut me. … I cut her.”
Officers found the woman on the floor, wrapped in a blanket and with a large wound to her throat. A bent knife was near her head. A baby, unharmed, was on a bed close by. An older woman was in the home at the time and was not physically harmed.
Medics took the wounded woman to Regions Hospital, where she was declared dead less than 20 minutes after police first arrived.
Buseri told police he saw another man’s vehicle outside the home and suspected his wife was having an affair. He said he heard the man’s voice but didn’t see him.
He said he and his wife talked about his suspicions, and they argued in the downstairs bedroom. He said he slapped her, and she cut his hand with a knife.
Buseri said he grabbed the knife and cut her with it. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office found cuts over much of her body.
How to find help
For anyone in Minnesota experiencing domestic or intimate partner abuse, Violence Free Minnesota recommends contacting the 24/7 Minnesota Day One Hotline. Call 866-223-1111 or text 612-399-9995.
The hotline serves anyone experiencing sexual violence, domestic violence, general crime or trafficking.
A list of Minnesota agencies, by county, which serve domestic violence survivors can be found here.
