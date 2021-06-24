A 32-year-old man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a woman and leaving her body in a Lakeville parking lot.

Atravius J. Weeks, of Richfield, was charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting either late Monday or early Tuesday.

Weeks appeared in court and remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of a July 1 hearing. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The criminal complaint identified the woman as Cortney G. Henry, 29, of St. Paul. Henry was shot multiple times, the complaint read.

Court records in Minnesota show that Weeks has two convictions for first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

According to the complaint:

Atravius Weeks Credit: Dakota County jail

A woman who was not Henry called 911 about 1:15 a.m. to say Weeks was pounding on the walls outside her apartment building in Belle Plaine, a violation of a court order for protection. She said he was outside with a gun and she feared for her life. She added that Weeks messaged her saying he shot himself.

Police arrived and saw Weeks' car, but he fled on foot. Officers saw "a significant amount of blood" in the car and a bullet casing on the front passenger seat.

A trail of blood led police to the apartment's back entry, where there was evidence that Weeks attempted to force his way inside before he fled. The complaint does not say where or when Weeks encountered Henry.

Officers reached Weeks by phone, and he agreed to return to the apartment parking lot, where dropped a handgun and complied with commands.

Weeks allegedly told police, " 'I just killed my best friend.' " He admitted to killing Henry about an hour earlier and told police her body was in a Lakeville day care parking lot. Police then recovered Henry's body with nine shell casings nearby.

Correction: Previous versions of this article misstated who called 911.