A 51-year-old man admitted he drank numerous beers throughout the day before he crashed his utility terrain vehicle in southern Minnesota and killed his passenger, according to charges.

Lance E. Leiferman, of rural Mapleton, was charged Friday with criminal vehicle homicide and drunken driving in connection with the crash late Thursday south of Mapleton on property near County Road 7 and 105th Street that killed Susan M. Quiram, 59, of nearby Elysian.

Leiferman posted bond Monday and was released from jail pending a court hearing on Sept. 29. A message was left with Leiferman seeking his response to the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Leiferman told a police officer at the scene that he and Quiram were out for a ride in the side-by-side UTV when she yelled "hole!" She was thrown from the vehicle into the hole, and the UTV landed on top of her. He tried in vain to get the UTV off of Quiram before running for help.

Leiferman admitted having too much to drink, estimating that he had five to eight beers over the course of the day. He submitted to a preliminary breath test about 1:25 a.m. Friday, and it registered his blood alcohol content at 0.06%, within the legal limit for driving and roughly 2 to 2 1⁄ 2 hours after having his final beer.

His degree of intoxication at the time of the crash likely was above 0.08%, the state's legal limit.