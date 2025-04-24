Wires

Man charged with arson after authorities say he set wood pallets on fire and sparked New Jersey Pine Barrens blaze

Man charged with arson after authorities say he set wood pallets on fire and sparked New Jersey Pine Barrens blaze.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 1:20PM

WARETOWN, N.J. — Man charged with arson after authorities say he set wood pallets on fire and sparked New Jersey Pine Barrens blaze.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

March home sales slowed in a lethargic opening to the spring buying season

March home sales slowed in a lethargic opening to the spring buying season.

Wires

Man charged with arson after authorities say he set wood pallets on fire and sparked New Jersey Pine Barrens blaze

Wires

Chief of International Monetary Fund urges swift resolution to trade disputes that are threatening the global economy