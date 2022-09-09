A 41-year-old Minneapolis man was charged Friday with three counts of murder Friday in last week's fatal shootings inside a St. Paul home.

Antonio Wright faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder in Ramsey County District Court for the Sept. 4 shooting that killed 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding. Three other people were injured.

Wright is currently in custody in Chicago, where he was arrested Wednesday by St. Paul police officers working with the FBI. He will appear in court when he's extradited.

"This was a senseless and brutal act of violence that will never be acceptable in our community," Ramsey County Attorney Jon Choi said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, and our thanks go out to law enforcement, especially the Saint Paul Police Department, who quickly located the person believed to be responsible for this terrible act.

Sundays' shooting left St. Paul residents reeling, mobilizing city officials and community leaders to comfort residents.

Court documents say that on the day of the shooting, Wright arrived at Case Avenue in St. Paul paranoid that federal officials were tracking him — and that people were snitching about him.

He walked into the home and soon began shooting, the documents allege. One witness recalled hearing 10-15 gunshots. The three fatal shootings brought the city's murder toll to 27 this year.

Wright has eight prior felony convictions, and was recently charged for kidnapping and attempted murder.

In a previous statement, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter thanked police upon news of Wright's arrest. "Thanks to their swift work, we can begin to heal and move forward," he said.

Prosecutors are asking Wright's bail to be set at $25 million. A judge would approve or reject that request once Wright is extradited to Minnesota. It is unclear when that extradition will be.