A 27-year-old man was charged Tuesday in the St. Paul shooting death last week of a 31-year-old man whose brother was shot to death in 2019.

Delaquay L. Williams, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of Regis A. Jones, of St. Paul, who was shot in the head Thursday in the 600 block of Blair Avenue.

Police and emergency medical responders located Jones' body in the alley about 11:25 a.m. Friday, and it "had been at that location for some time as it appeared to be frozen," read the criminal complaint, which put the time of the shooting at 6:32 p.m. the previous evening.

The suspect was located in Shakopee at his sister's home and arrested Sunday evening without incident, according to authorities.

Williams remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

While the complaint didn't explicitly address a motive for the shooting, Jones' girlfriend said Williams loaned a gun to Jones and wanted it back, but Jones had already given it to someone else.

Williams' criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for aiding and abetting robbery, assault, illegal weapons possession, domestic assault and fleeing police.

Jones' brother, 28-year-old Shawn Jones, of St. Paul Park, was shot to death in St. Paul in October 2019.

Two brothers, Brandon and Marcus Baker, were convicted and received prison sentences for their involvement in Shawn Jones' death. Marcus Baker received a 40-year term, and Brandon Baker received about seven years.