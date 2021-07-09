MANKATO, Minn. — Prosecutors have accused a man of bursting into a Mankato apartment and threatening to kill the occupant.
The Mankato Free Press reported that 22-year-old Refugio Sanchez Jr. of North Mankato was charged Wednesday with felony burglary and making threats of violence in Blue Earth County District Court.
According to the charges, a resident at The Quarters apartment complex said he left his door unlocked on June 8 and a man he didn't know burst into his bedroom. When he asked the man to leave the man threatened to kill him.
Another man entered and led the first intruder out. The men were stopped in the area and Sanchez was identified as the intruder.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across states
For putting their health on the line during the coronavirus pandemic, prison guards in Missouri got an extra $250 per paycheck. Teachers in Georgia received $1,000 bonuses. And in Vermont, nurses, janitors, retail workers and many others got as much as $2,000.
Business
Musk under fire again: CEO to testify over Tesla acquisition
a purchase that would combine the leading maker of electric vehicles with a manufacturer of solar panels that can recharge EVs.
Local
Missing 91-year-old woman found dead in St. Paul creek
Police had asked for the public's help in finding Shoua Lee, who has memory problems, after she left her North End residence on Friday.
Local
Man shot, wounded in south Minneapolis a block south of E. Lake Street
The man, in his 30s, was shot twice in the chest, police say.
Sports
Clutch save: Dad of Nats P Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich
Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday.