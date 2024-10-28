Nation

Man charged in hit-and-run that killed New Hampshire Air National Guard commander

A New Hampshire man who told police he had been drinking has been indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed the commander of the state's Air National Guard, authorities said.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 28, 2024 at 2:36PM

DOVER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who told police he had been drinking has been indicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed the commander of the state's Air National Guard, authorities said.

Paul Clement, 81, of Rochester, was indicted Oct. 17 by a Strafford County grand jury on charges of negligent homicide and conduct after an accident resulting in a death or injury. He remains free on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 5.

A phone message seeking comment was left Monday for his attorney, Andrew Cotrupi.

Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on the roadside in Rochester on July 8 when he was struck by an SUV that continued without stopping, police said. Investigators later located the vehicle and Clement. He was arrested in August on the conduct charge and told police in court documents that he had been drinking beforehand, Foster's Daily Democrat reported.

Pogorek, 57, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1989 and joined the New Hampshire Air National Guard in 1999. He was named commander in 2022, serving as a top adviser to Gov. Chris Sununu and the state's adjutant general and overseeing all operations at Pease Air National Guard Base.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Sports

Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6

card image

You gotta hand it to Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sports

Yankees fans who interfered with Betts' catch are banned from Game 5 of the World Series

card image
Sports

Yankees blow 5-run lead with epic defensive meltdown as Dodgers rally to clinch World Series