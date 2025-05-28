Man charged in Connecticut mall shooting that wounded 5

A 19-year-old man was charged with assault and weapons crimes after he allegedly shot five people at a Connecticut mall during a dispute, authorities said Wednesday.
Tajuan Washington, who was free on $20,000 bail on unrelated motor vehicle charges, drove to police headquarters under police surveillance and surrendered following Tuesday's shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, city Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a news conference.
The injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.
The shooting shortly after 4:30 p.m. sent mall patrons scrambling for safety. Dozens of law enforcement officers responded and searched the mall for hours. Police identified Washington on security video, seeing him leave the mall and drive away, Spagnolo said.
Washington was detained on $2 million bond and was expected to appear in court Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer for the shooting case who could respond to the allegations.
Lawrence Adler, a lawyer for Washington on the motor vehicle charges that include interfering with police, said Washington denies those allegations and called the case insignificant. He said he did not know much about the mall shooting.
''There's nothing about his past to lead anyone to say this kid's on a path to hurting people,'' Adler said.
Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski Jr. said three people have been discharged from the hospital and two were still being treated. The person most seriously injured, a woman who was shot in the spine, had regained some feeling in her extremities and officials were hoping she isn't permanently paralyzed, he said.