Man charged in 2017 double homicide found dead at Virginia jail

At the time of the killings, Kuhn-Fricker's 16-year-old daughter told police she and Giampa had formed a suicide pact after her family forbade their relationship, discussing "wounding her parents if they tried to intervene,'' according to court records. Officials said the Frickers objected to the relationship after learning that Giampa associated with neo-Nazis online, as well as the fact that he had been charged as a juvenile with possessing child sexual abuse images.