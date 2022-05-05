CHICAGO — A man opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac early Thursday, police said.
Chicago Police said the passenger on Flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody. The 57-year-old Escondido, California, man was charged with reckless conduct.
Police said the incident happened at about 4:31 a.m. when the jet was approaching the gate at Terminal 1. Police said when the man jumped onto the tarmac, he attempted to guide the aircraft to the gate.
United said members of its crew stopped the passenger outside the plane, which taxied to an airport gate to let other passengers exit.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death
Within days of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, when body-camera video captured white troopers stunning, beating and dragging the Black motorist, the head of the Louisiana State Police wrote a stark note about the case in his journal: "Realize there is a problem -- must address immediately."
Nation
Fire crews close in around massive New Mexico wildfire
Firefighters in New Mexico took advantage of diminished winds Thursday to build more fire lines and clear combustible brush near homes close to the fringes of the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. They did so ahead of what is expected to be several consecutive days of intense hot, dry and extremely windy weather that could fan the blaze.
Sports
Panarin, Vatrano help Rangers beat Penguins 5-2 in Game 2
Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series.
Sports
Stefan Wilson hired to drive 33rd car at Indianapolis 500
British driver Stefan Wilson spent an entire year searching for a spot in this year's Indianapolis 500 field.
Nation
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
April 29-May 5, 2022