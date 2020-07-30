VIRGINIA, Minn. — A judge set bail at $1 million Thursday for a man charged with killing a woman 34 years ago on Minnesota's Iron Range in a case that was resurrected with the help of genealogy database analysts.

Michael Allan Carbo Jr., 52, of Chisholm, was charged with second-degree murder in the 1986 killing of Nancy Daugherty of Chisholm. He remained in jail and is due back in court Aug. 6.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Chisholm police arrested Carbo Wednesday after a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab confirmed that his DNA matched DNA from the crime scene, according to officials.

Daugherty was last seen alive early on July 16, 1986. That afternoon, police conducting a welfare check found her dead inside her home.

According to the complaint, Carbo was 18 at the time, lived less than a mile from the crime scene and attended school with Daugherty's children.

Investigators over the years interviewed and collected DNA from more than 100 people but were unable to find a solid lead.

Early this year, Chisholm police approached the BCA about providing a sample of the DNA evidence to a company that analyzes public genealogy databases. This month the company identified Carbo as a potential suspect.

According to the complaint, police saw Carbo carry a bag of garbage from his apartment last week. Police retrieved the bag and obtained DNA evidence, which matched DNA at the scene. On Wednesday, investigators obtained a DNA sample from Carbo, and that sample matched, the complaint said.

Carbo's public defender, J.D. Schmid, declined comment Thursday.