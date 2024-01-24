NEW YORK — A man charged with stalking and harassment after his arrest near singer Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse had been spotted there dozens of times in the past two months and was repeatedly asked to leave, according to court documents released Wednesday.

David Crowe, 33, of Seattle was taken into custody Monday evening by officers responding to complaints of an emotionally disturbed man acting erratically near Swift's home in the exclusive Tribeca neighborhood, a New York Police Department spokesperson said.

Crowe was arraigned Wednesday on stalking and harassment charges and given supervised release. The prosecutor's request for an order of protection was granted, according to a spokesperson from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

The complaint against Crowe says an unidentified security worker had spotted him near Swift's townhouse about 30 times since Nov. 25. Crowe was asked about 10 times to not to approach the building or to leave, according to the complaint.

In seeking supervised release, Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said Crowe's ''continued conduct in showing up to this location despite numerous directives to leave shows a clear risk that the defendant will not abide by court orders to return to court. ''

The Associated Press left a phone message seeking comment with Crowe's attorney in the public defender's office.

It was unclear if Swift was home on Monday when Crowe was taken into custody. The AP sent an email seeking comment Tuesday to a representative for the singer.

Swift on Sunday was in the Buffalo, New York, area, where her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, played against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL playoff game. The Chiefs won 27-24.

Swift's Manhattan townhouse has been the scene of several break-ins when Swift wasn't there, including by some who were identified as stalkers.